Man shot on East Fourth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on East Fourth Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 11:54 p.m. Monday, police responded to the shooting on the 1400 block of East Fourth Street.

At the scene, officers found 55-year-old Rodney Lavon Lineberger suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Lineberger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a disturbance in front of the home between Lineberger and another man led to the shooting.

No word on any suspects or charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.