ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot on Cedar Lane in Reidsville.

At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Cedar Lane.

At the scene, deputies found 47-year-old Timothy Norman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Norman was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injury and released.