Man shot multiple times during robbery, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot on Thursday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 5:31 p.m., officers responded to Zuider Zee Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Jaden Fishel, 20, of Winston-Salem, was found outside in the parking lot of the apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation indicated Fishel has been communicating with another person over social media to buy an item.

It was agreed that they would meet at the apartment complex parking lot.

When Fishel arrived, the suspects robbed and shot him several times and then fled the area in a silver sedan before police arrived.

Fishel was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.