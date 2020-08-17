Man shot, killed while leaving party in Green Level

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. — A man is dead after he was shot while leaving a party in Green Level, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:55 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a gun shot at a home on the 2200 block of James Boswell Road.

Deputies say 24-year-old Christopher Tyrick Gattis was leaving a party at the home when he was shot.

Gattis was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100. You can also call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300