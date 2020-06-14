Man, shot killed on Textile Drive in Greensboro; police arrest suspect, begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a suspect and started a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 3:20 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Textile Drive.

When they arrived, they found Cedric Dwayne Blacknall, 31, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries later in the day Sunday.

Franklin Lamonte Young Jr., 37, of Greensboro, was identified as the suspect. Young has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.