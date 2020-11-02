GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead, and police say they know who is responsible, according to Greensboro Police Department news release.
At about 9:10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a person down on the 2100 block of Langley Street.
At the scene, officers found Marcus Lamont McKenzie, 32, of Greensboro, unresponsive with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
McKenzie died at the scnee.
Police say they were able to identify everyone involved in the shooting
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Apple added a ‘secret’ button to your iPhone — here’s how to use it
- 3 killed when plane from Burlington crashes in New York
- Man shot, killed on Langley Street in Greensboro
- Families, day cares feel strain of new COVID-19 health rules
- Newsfeed Now: Both campaigns hold last-minute rallies before Election Day