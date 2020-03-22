Man, shot killed in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died following a shooting on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 5906 University Parkway.

Officers found an unresponsive man in the parking lot and performed lifesaving efforts. EMS pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was shot. Investigators are still working to confirm the victim’s identity.

This incident appears to be isolated. No other injuries were reported to police.

At the time of this release, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.