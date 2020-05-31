Man shot, killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At around 2:01 a.m., the WSPD received multiple 911 calls telling them a shooting had happened in the area of 118 Charleston Court.

When they arrived, officers found a large crowd of about 30 people. Most of them were leaving the scene.

Officers found Phillip Tyrone Legette Jr., 21, of Winston-Salem, lying on a sidewalk and unresponsive.

Forsyth County Emergency Services arrived on scene and pronounced Legette deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Evidence of gunfire was found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.