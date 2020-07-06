Man shot, killed in the middle of the day near east Charlotte strip mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the middle of the day near WT Harris and Old Lawyers Road Monday.

Officers responded to calls around 11:30 a.m. regarding gunshots near 7700 Old Lawyers Road and 8800 WT Harris Boulevard in southeast Charlotte. Emergency crews treated one male victim for ‘at least one” gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Police could be seen entering and exiting a pair of convenient stores located at a strip mall.

This is the 53rd homicide so far this year, slightly below last year’s total of 58 at this time.

Charlotte Police, Charlotte Fire, CSI, and Medic were among the departments who responded.

There is no suspect at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

“We’ve had some challenges in this area, especially in this specific area,” CMPD said during a news briefing at the site of the crime.

There is a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police office across the street from where the incident occurred.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK: