Man shot, killed in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are investigating after a man was shot on Saturday and died overnight, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
At 7:17 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Shaw Street when they were told about a gun being fired.
Responding officers found Darrick Kelly, 21, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
No suspect information was available.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
