Man shot, killed in Greensboro; police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police started a homicide investigation Saturday after a man was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Police identified the victim as Harold Lyndell Plummer, 52, of Greensboro.

Officers responded to the area of Dawson Avenue and Abington Street around 6:18 a.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, officers found Plummer suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.