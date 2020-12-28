Man shot, killed by robber during home invasion in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during a home invasion on Louise Road in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:18 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at a home on the 1100 block of Louise Road.

At the scene, officers found 41-year-old Robert Pedro Singletary suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until Forsyth County EMS and the Winston-Salem Fire Department arrived.

Singletary died at the scene.

Officers believe that several people had forced their way into the home and held the people inside at gunpoint to rob them. Singletary was shot by one of the robbers.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.