DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement has identified a man shot and killed by deputies after a shooting in Davidson County.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday someone called 911 about a shooting on M&H Drive. Deputies say that Gideon Mason, 59, fired into the home and hit someone inside. Then when they got to the scene Mason fired multiple rounds at deputies.

One deputy was struck and taken to the hospital.

Mason continued shooting at law enforcement, “changing locations” several times throughout the night.

After several hours of “negotiations and containment,” Mason was shot and killed.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons estimated that Mason fired about 200 rounds at law enforcement, damaging a lot of their equipment in the process.

“Emergency services had their drone, which is worth approximately $18,000,” he said. “He shot that from the sky and also shot down the Davidson County drone. This guy was purposefully trying to destroy everything we had.”

The deputy and the initial shooting victim are recovering and Sheriff Simmons “would like to thank all agencies that were involved” for their assistance. Those agencies included Denton police, State Highway Patrol, Lexington police, Thomasville police, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte Mecklenburg police, the SBI, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting of Mason is being investigated by the SBI.