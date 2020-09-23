Man shot, injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Barbara Jane Avenue and Chandler Street.

Officers located shell casings on scene but no individuals in the area.

A victim arrived at Forsyth Medical Center a short time later with a gunshot wound to the lower left leg.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, said he was in a vehicle in the area of Barbara Jane Avenue during the time the gunshots were fired and was shot in the leg.

The victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

No suspect information was released.