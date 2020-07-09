Man shot, injured during attempted robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A victim was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Tyndall Street on a reported shooting at 7:47 p.m.
Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the foot and upper leg.
The victim said the suspect came up to him and demanded his backpack.
The victim refused and a fight ensued. The suspect fired several shots toward the ground, hitting the victim twice.
The suspect ran from the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.