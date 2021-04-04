Man shot in Winston-Salem while trying to break up fight, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot on Sunday in Winston-Salem while trying to break up a fight, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 2:37 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a local hospital where Fortuny-Gonzalez arrived seeking medical treatment for a single gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Officers learned the shooting was related to a fight where Fortuny-Gonzalez attempted to intervene and break up the fight.

The suspects shifted their focus to Fortuny-Gonzalez and shot in his direction and in front of the business located at 975 Peters Creek Parkway.

FortunyGonzalez’s injury was non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.