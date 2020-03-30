Man shot in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital; police searching for 2 suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say they are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in Winston-Salem Monday and taken to the hospital.

At 1:08 p.m., police responded to a shooting call.

When they arrived at 5-D Timlic Avenue, officers found a 43-year-old man lying in the doorway who had been shot multiple times.

The man told police that two suspects came to the apartment at the Skyline Village apartments and started shooting.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects ran away on foot after at least one of them fired a gun, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.