Man shot in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1708 Rolling Meadows Court.

Kawayn Barr, 25, of Winston-Salem, said that while he walking through the apartment complex, he was approached by a person he didn’t know who shot at him, hitting him in the leg.

Barr was unable or unwilling to provide any further specific details of the shooting.

Police say the investigative leads in this case do not support Barr’s account of the shooting.

The shooting does not appear to be random, and the suspect and victim possibly know each other.

Barr was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Barr’s injury is serious but not life-threatening, the release says.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.