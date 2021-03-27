Man shot in Winston-Salem inside of business while at work, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot and taken to a hospital on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 1:31 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded when they were told about a shooting at 800 Peters Creek Parkway.

When they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old man outside of the business suffering from a single gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The victim, an employee of the business, said the suspect, known as “Manny,” had been asked to leave the business.

“Manny” left the business then returned a short time and shot the victim inside the business, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.