Man shot in leg at Tillery Drive, Textile Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:02 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting in the area of Tillery Drive and Textile Drive.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. .