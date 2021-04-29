Man shot in hip in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital by family member

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family member brought a man to the hospital after he was shot in a Winston-Salem parking lot, according to police.

At about 7:36 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a person arriving at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

At the scene, officers spoke with 41-year-old Michael Lemont Horne.

Horne said he and several unknown people were standing in a parking lot area on the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle when someone began shooting.

Horne was shot in the hip.

A family member drove him to the hospital and he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.