Man shot in head, killed after fleeing from Winston-Salem supermarket workers identified by police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Skeletal remains found in Winston-Salem have been identified as a 21-year-old man, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:55 a.m. on Feb. 25, officers with the WSPD were dispatched to an open field near the 700 block of West Devonshire Street to investigate the discovery of what appeared to be human remains.

Detectives responded to the scene and worked with authorities with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm that the items found were skeletal human remains.

Detectives conducted a search of the area and found a gun and other evidence to indicate that the death was likely unnatural.

On Tuesday, the skeletal remains were positively identified as David Rojo Garcia, 21, of Winston-Salem.

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators discovered a report filed with the WSPD on Oct. 22, 2019. In that report, workers at the Compare Foods Supermarket at 951 Silas Creek Parkway approached Garcia to speak to him about a matter related to the business.

Garcia fled on foot from the store and workers saw that he had a gun.

He fled toward the 800 block of West Sprague Street and the 700 block of West Devonshire Street. Compare Foods workers reported hearing gunshots in the direction where Garcia fled.

There were no other reports of gunshots in relation to the Oct. 22, 2019 incident.

Garcia has not had any contact with police, family or friends since the Oct. 22, 2019. He was not a reported missing person.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.