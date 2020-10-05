Man shot in chest, killed on Hillford Drive in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in Burlington, according to police.

At about 1:31 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of Hillford Drive.

At the scene, officers found 32-year-old Harry Lamont Teel suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

After Alamance County EMS tried to save his life, Teel died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For

anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.