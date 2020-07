Man shot in Asheboro, taken to hospital, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was shot in Asheboro on Monday night and taken to the hospital, according to police.

The hooting happened at 9:27 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 412 City View Street.

Witnesses said they heard an argument, a gunshot and then someone screaming to call 911

William Justin Joyner, 24, was shot in the upper leg.

He was taken to local hospital for treatment