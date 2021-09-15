Man shot during robbery on Old Vineyard Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is recovering after he was shot during a robbery, according to police.

At about 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road.

At the scene, officers found 28-year-old Dwane Dereece Stokes, of Winston-Salem, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Stokes was taken to a hospital.

Police say Stokes was shot while being robbed. Investigators have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also use the Text-A-Tip Program by texting tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 276-1717.