Man shot during robbery in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital following a shooting during a robbery on Sunday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The WSPD responded to a report of a shooting at 100 Capital Lodging Court around 1:05 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

The man said that he was outside of the hotel in the parking lot at the back of the business when he was approached by several people he didn’t know.

The suspects had handguns and demanded the man’s backpack.

When the man refused, one of the suspects shot him.

The suspects then fled the area before police arrived, possibly in an unknown make, model and color vehicle

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries were serious but non-life threatening, and he is currently in stable condition.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.