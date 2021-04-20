Man shot during meetup to sell motorcycle in High Point; suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested after a meetup to sell a motorcycle turned into an attempted murder investigation, according to High Point police.

At about 12:38 a.m. Friday, a police officer was flagged down on the 1700 block of Westchester Drive during a routine patrol.

The person said he had been shot, and officers found a gunshot wound on the victim’s upper back/neck area.

While adjusting his hoodie to show the wound, a bullet fell out onto the ground.

Police say the victim had gone to a home on Welborn Street to sell his motorcycle. While he was there, one of the people at the home recognized him and became aggressive.

The attacker, identified as Millard H. Elswick, 32, of Burlington, used a gun to pistol whip the victim’s face and head.

A friend of the victim arrived at the scene in a van and saw the attack. The friend told the victim to get in the van.

The victim got into the driver’s seat and tried to drive away. That’s when Elswick allegedly fired at the van and struck the victim.

Police found damage to the back driver’s side door when the glass was broken from the gunshot.

After getting consent to search the home, police found a gun matching the description given by the victim.

Police confiscated the gun as evidence.

Elswick was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder. He received no bond.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

