Man shot during hours-long standoff in Liberty

LIBERTY, N.C. — A man was shot on Sunday during a standoff in Liberty, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:35 a.m., Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 49 North in Liberty regarding a domestic call and shots fired inside the residence.

Liberty Police Department was asked to assist and respond as the residence is just outside the city limits.

Upon arrival, law enforcement learned the suspect had retreated into a structure behind the residence and the caller was safely removed from the house.

As officers approached the structure, they believed the suspect to be barricading himself inside and the suspect fired a shot in the direction of the officers.

The Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team was called out to respond to the incident. Upon their arrival and approach, the suspect fired another shot toward officers.

Liberty Fire Department responded and closed down a section of the highway between Kenro Road and Highway 421 for the safety of the motoring public.

The incident was contained on the property and negotiations took place for several hours.

At around 3:50 p.m., the suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The news release did not specify who shot the suspect.

The SBI has been called in to investigate.

Additional details will be released when information is available.