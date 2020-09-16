Man shot during hours-long standoff in Liberty released from hospital; deputies issue arrest warrants for assault with deadly weapon

LIBERTY, N.C. — Deputies issued warrants for arrest for a man who was shot on Sunday during a standoff in Liberty, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the domestic call and barricade incident in the 5600 block of NC Hwy 49 North, warrants for arrest were issued for Robert Dwight Bender, 54, for the following:

felony assault with deadly weapon on a government official

felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle

misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun

misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon

misdemeanor interfere with emergency communication

misdemeanor assault on a female

He was released from the hospital on Wednesday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his warrants.

He was given a domestic violence hold, a $1,000,000 secured bond and electronic house arrest. A first appearance has been set for Friday in Randolph County District Court.

At around 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 49 North in Liberty regarding a domestic call and shots fired inside the residence.

The Liberty Police Department was asked to assist and respond as the residence is just outside the city limits.

Upon arrival, law enforcement learned Bender had retreated into a structure behind the residence and the caller was safely removed from the house.

As officers approached the structure, they believed Bender to be barricading himself inside, and he fired a shot in the direction of the officers.

The Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team was called out to respond to the incident. Upon their arrival and approach, he fired another shot toward officers.

Liberty Fire Department responded and closed down a section of the highway between Kinro Road and Highway 421 for the safety of the motoring public.

The incident was contained on the property and negotiations took place for several hours.

At around 3:50 p.m., Bender was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The news release did not specify who shot him.

The SBI has been called in to investigate.