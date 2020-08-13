Man shot during argument with ‘suspicious person’ in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot after a confrontation with a suspicious person in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 4:10 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 1200 block of Patterson Avenue.

At the scene, officers found 41-year-old Kwabena Glover suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh.

Glover said he was in the parking lot of the Citgo on the 1500 block of North Liberty Street when a person approached.

An argument erupted and the person fired several shots at him, hitting him once.

Glover then ran from the area. The shooter ran away as well.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been described as a 20-year-old Black man, who stands 5-foot-7, wearing black jogging pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.