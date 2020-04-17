Man shot during argument at Winston-Salem home, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An argument ended in a shooting, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 6:22 p.m. Thursday, police, EMS and fire crews responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Betty Drive.

Investigators believe Charles Tyrone Watts, 65, of Winston-Salem and 52-year-old Derrick Smith, of Winston-Salem, were arguing inside a home when Watts got a rifle.

Police say Watts shot Smith once in the leg.

Smith was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to recover.

Watts was taken into custody, and officers found the firearm used in the shooting.

Watts is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.