Man shot at Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot at a Winston-Salem apartment complex, according to police.

At about 9:39 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 3400 block of Old Vineyard Road.

At the scene, they found 31-year-old Zacarius Saul Sanchez suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say his wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Sanchez told officers he was in his vehicle in the parking lot when people came out of a nearby vehicle began shooting.

Police say it’s unclear who or what the shooters were targeting.

The exterior of a building on the 3400 block of Old Vineyard Road was also hit but shots did not go through the brick wall. No one in the apartments was hurt.

The shooters may have left in a black sedan.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information to call (336) 773-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.