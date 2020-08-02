Man shot at La Quinta in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot on Sunday at a La Quinta hotel in Winston-Salem and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 2:35 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting at the La Quinta hotel on 2020 Griffith Road.

Delwann Singletary, 34, of Winston-Salem, was involved in a physical fight with another male inside a room at the motel.

The suspect shot Singletary around his face, police say.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition at this time.

It does not appear that his injuries are life-threatening.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.