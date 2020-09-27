Man shot at in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital when bullet grazes leg, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in Winston-Salem on Saturday night and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:46 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the area of Asher Court when they were told about a gun being fired.

When they arrived, officers found evidence indicating a gun had been fired in the 100 block of East Fourteenth Street.

The victim, a 33-year-old Winston-Salem man, was found in the area and appeared to have a graze wound to his right leg.

The man said he was walking near the railroad tracks in the 100 block of East Fourteenth Street when an SUV drove by and fired multiple shots.

He couldn’t provide further description and was taken to a local hospital.

No witnesses to the incident could be found.

As of right now, the man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.