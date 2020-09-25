Man shot at ATM at Northside Shopping Center in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an ATM at Northside Shopping Center, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 2:05 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of North Chestnut Street.

At the scene, officers found 57-year-old Harvey Pitts suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his lower torso.

Pitts reportedly told officers that he was at the Cash Point ATM at Northside Shopping Center on the 3500 block of North Patterson Avenue when he was shot.

He was then taken to his home on North Chestnut Street where he called for EMS.

Pitts was taken to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.