Man shoots, kills thief during attempted robbery in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A would-be thief was shot and killed in Durham Saturday evening, police say.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Duke Street, according to Durham police.

“Initial report indicates a victim shot in self-defense when a suspect attempted to rob him,” a police statement on Twitter said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

A witness said she heard three gunshots and then saw a person lying on the ground.

Joy Royster was shopping at a beauty supply store when said she heard the gunfire. When she went outside she saw a man lying on the ground.

“It’s heartbreaking just to know what’s going on in the society now, like every time you turn around something is going on,” Royster said. “You hear it on the news all the time and just to be experiencing it, it’s a whole different feeling.”

Saturday night, police had part of the parking lot blocked off at the North Duke Crossing shopping center.

This is the second deadly shooting in the city of Durham this year.

No other details were released by police.