Man shares story of difficult upbringing, finding fulfillment as a foster dad

A foster and adoptive dad says his life story led him to help children and teens find their Forever Families.

“I am originally from Uganda, the poor of the poorest,” Peter Mutabazi said. “Life was miserable in every way, shape or form. At the age of four, I realized that not only were we poor, but I had the most abusive dad.”

He says that helping a family that he wanted to take food from when he was a child led him down a healthier path.

“The first thing they asked me: ‘What’s your name?'” For four years, no one ever asked me what my name was.”

Peter says that he changed his view on himself, and the family helped him go to school.

He went to universities in Uganda and England and got a scholarship to study in the United States.

“And here I am as a foster dad,” he said.

See his story in today’s Forever Family.