Man seriously injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was in his vehicle at Hattie Avenue and East 14th Street when several people started shooting at him. He sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim drove to Emerald Street and police arrived to help him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Winston-Salem police said the victim’s injury was serious but did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.