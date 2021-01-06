Man seriously injured in shooting on Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Ferrell Avenue.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Aaron Bradley, of Winston-Salem, was found at the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He told officers he had been shot on the 700 block of Ferrell Court.

Bradley was unable to tell police why or how he was shot, but he was able to say that three men had shot him.

Bradley was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.