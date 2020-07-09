Man seriously injured in assault at Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after an assault at a Lexington restaurant left the victim with serious injuries, according to Lt. Luke Davis, with Lexington police.

Brian Crowe, 36, is charged with assault and property damage.

Officers were called to the Village Grill at 31 W. Second Ave. at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Davis said two families had an argument in the restaurant’s dining area over a crying child.

The argument escalated to an assault and a 61-year-old man was injured.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and head, Davis said

A juvenile petition is also pending against a juvenile in the case.

Photos courtesy of Caron Myers.