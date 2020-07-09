Watch Now
FOX8 News at 11

Man seriously injured in assault at Lexington restaurant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after an assault at a Lexington restaurant left the victim with serious injuries, according to Lt. Luke Davis, with Lexington police.

Brian Crowe, 36, is charged with assault and property damage.

Officers were called to the Village Grill at 31 W. Second Ave. at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Davis said two families had an argument in the restaurant’s dining area over a crying child.

The argument escalated to an assault and a 61-year-old man was injured.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face and head, Davis said

A juvenile petition is also pending against a juvenile in the case.

Photos courtesy of Caron Myers.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter