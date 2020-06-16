Man sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for robbery, arson at Clemmons convenience store

A man was sentenced to 319 months in prison after a Forsyth County convenience store was robbed and set on fire in 2018, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

David Curtis Smith, 59, was sentenced on Thursday. Smith pleaded guilty to robbery, carjacking, use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and arson on Oct. 17, 2019.

Evidence shows that on Oct. 20, 2018, between approximately 9:30 and 9:45 p.m., Smith and an accomplice entered the Stop and Shop Mart in Clemmons as the store clerk was cleaning and preparing to close for the night.

The accomplice told the clerk to open the cash register. When the clerk refused, Smith showed a pistol and told the clerk to do what they said. The clerk then opened the cash register. The clerk was held at gunpoint while the other suspect stole cash and over $1,000 in tobacco products.

The suspects then bound the clerk’s hands and feet with zip ties and moved him to the back office. One of the suspects then doused the victim and the back office in diesel fuel. One of the suspects lit a paper towel with a lighter and threw it onto the fuel. The two suspects then poured more diesel fuel onto the floor of the store and attempted to set the store on fire. The suspects then took the victim’s car keys. Prior to leaving, they locked the security gates at the front of the store, using a chain and padlock. One of the suspects stole the victim’s 2011 Ford pickup truck that was parked outside.

The store clerk was able to break the zip ties around his legs and get to the front door. After he saw the suspects leaving, he was able to get between the doors and the security gates to yell for help. Early in the morning on Oct. 21, 2018, the clerk’s truck was located on an access ramp to Interstate 40 near Farmington Road and Rainbow Road. The interior of the vehicle was soaked with diesel fuel and there was material smoldering on the front seat and in the gasoline fill pipe.

Smith and the other suspect were arrested on Nov. 2, 2018, in Wytheville, Virginia.

In addition to prison time, Smith was also ordered to pay $366,989.07 in restitution.