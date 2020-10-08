Man searched ‘How do you know if a baby is dead?’ after sexually assaulting 10-month-old, police say

LOWER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — “How do you know if a baby is dead?”

That’s what police say Austin Stevens, 29, searched for online after he allegedly raped his 10-month-old daughter, according to WPVI.

At about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 3400 block of Germantown Road.

At the scene, officers found Stevens and his 10-month-old daughter, Zara Scruggs.

The child was take to a hospital where she died.

Law enforcement was able to search Steven’s phone and say they found multiple online searches in the hour before he called 911.

“If baby stops breathing”

“What if you don’t hear baby heart or beat”

“My baby isn’t breathing”

WPVI reports that Stevens also texted and messaged two women before calling 911 but did not mention the child’s condition in those conversations.

An autopsy revealed that the child had been sexually assaulted.

Stevens has been charged with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and other charges.