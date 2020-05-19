Man reunited with family after being kidnapped 32 years ago

Facial recognition technology led to a joyful reunion and a happy ending to what was a story of sadness.

A Chinese man kidnapped 32 years ago as a toddler was reunited with his biological family on Monday.

Mao Yin was just two years old when he was taken from his parents back in 1988.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, he was sold to a childless couple in a neighboring province.

State news agency Xinhua reports that in late April, police got a tip that lead to new action.

Investigators used facial recognition technology to analyze an old photo of Mao as a boy and came up with a simulated image of him as an adult.

They compared it with photos in the national database and tracked down a man who resembled the image of Mao.

A DNA test confirmed it was Mao who had been kidnapped all those years ago.

Authorities said they were still investigating the initial abduction and did not release further information about Mao’s adoptive parents.