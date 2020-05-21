Missing man found dead in Buddle Creek in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead in Buddle Creek in Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a missing person on the 2800 block of Holloway Church Road, Buddle Creek access.

Deputies say 25-year-old Zachary Pulliam was last seen on Monday at the Buddle Creek access.

Davidson County Rescue Squad tried to find Pulliam using sonar in and around the access’ swimming area but couldn’t find him.

They called off the search shortly before dark Tuesday night.

Investigators returned Wednesday and, with the help of the Davidson County Rescue Squad and NC Wildlife Resources Commission officers, found Pulliam dead in the water.

He is scheduled for an autopsy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective D. Dennis with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105