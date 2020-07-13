Man recounts terrifying moment he was attacked by a bear in home

ASPEN, Colo. — A man feels lucky to be alive after a bear attacked him at a home in Aspen, Colorado, according to KDVR.

It was around 1:30 a.m. Friday when a 54-year-old make awoke to noise in the kitchen.

“I came around to take a peek and sure enough my worst nightmare was from that point,” he told KDVR.

He says the bear managed to get the door open and let itself in.

During the encounter, the animal left cuts on his face and his back.

“I ran back to a table at that point and luckily that was able to separate us,” he said. “I just started screaming as loud as I could. I was very deep, loud and he decided to go. He opened another door and was on his way out.”

A trip to the hospital ended with stitches on his cheek, jaw and ear.

“I literally thought I might be dead,” he told KDVR. “It was a pretty humbling moment because I realized how vulnerable I was. There was nothing I could do.’

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracked down the bear and euthanized it.