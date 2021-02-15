Man rams vehicle into home, sets fire, deputies say

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested for ramming a vehicle into a home and setting a fire in the garage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident unfolded Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at 1264 T.R. Smith Rd. in Ellabell.

A Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of the vehicle ramming into the residence and discovered that the driver apparently pulled into the garage and set a fire.

Deputies began evacuating residents from the home when they found the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Harper, lying near the fire. They were able to drag him to safety.

Harper was arrested on charges of arson (first degree), aggravated assault and criminal damage to property (second degree).

According to the sheriff’s office, Harper was currently living at the T.R. Smith Road home and was in a relationship with one of the victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Investigator Pre Cone at 912-764-1703 or pre.cone@bullochsheriff.com.