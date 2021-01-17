Man on motorcycle in Winston-Salem taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle turning into Walmart parking lot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital following a crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:16 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a crash in the 5000 block of University Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet 4d passenger vehicle driven by a 68-year-old Winston-Salem woman was going south on University Parkway.

The Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn into the Walmart parking lot at 5093 University Parkway.

The vehicle then turned into the path of a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle, which was going north on University Parkway.

The motorcycle was unable to stop, and the vehicles crashed.

The 50-year-old Winston-Salem man on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital by Forsyth County EMS for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for an unsafe movement. The man on the motorcycle was cited for driving while license revoked and a registration violation.

The north bound lanes of University Parkway were shut down for around 30 minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.