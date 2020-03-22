Man on motorcycle dies after crash with SUV in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man riding a motorcycle died Friday after a crash with an SUV, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 3:27 p.m., Kathy Dunning Spencer, 69 of Liberty, was driving east in a blue Toyota Venza on East Wendover Avenue at Penry Road.

Kevin Watson, 63, of Greensboro, was going south in a purple and blue 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Penry Road.

Spencer entered into the intersection on a steady red light and hit the motorcycle in the intersection.

Watson was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Spencer was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and for entering into an intersection on a steady red light.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.