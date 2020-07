ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man on a bicycle died after being hit by a BMW and taken to the hospital on Sunday, according to highway patrol.

The man is in his mid-60s and was hit around 10 a.m.

He was crossing U.S. Highway 29 at McWalker Road.

He was hit by a black BMW that was going south on U.S. Highway 29.

The man died at the hospital.

Highway patrol tells FOX8 there are no contributing factors for the crash at this time.

No charges have been made.