Man now facing charges after pulling gun on another man for not wearing a mask, police say

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) – A Massachusetts man accused of pulling a gun on another man for not wearing a mask into a pharmacy is now facing charges.

Todd Goulston, 59, was inside a Walgreens on July 3 when he noticed a 30-year-old man not wearing a mask, police say.

The argument then escalated, and Goulston reportedly pulled a gun out of his car and pointed it at the victim.

“He wasn’t wearing a mask. He said ‘you should have a mask on,’ then they had a little confrontation, and the guy pulled a gun on him,” said Kevin Prosper with Bridgewater Discount Liquors.

Around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the Walgreens after employees noticed an argument over masks begin to get heated in the parking lot.

Goulston, got into his car, left the area and was later identified and arrested.

“He is a lung cancer survivor, that is why he asked the man to wear a mask. My father had cancer in both lungs which spread to his lymph nodes. He was diagnosed as stage four,” his daughter said. “I am heartbroken that my father is being put through this.”

Once in custody, Goulston complained of a medical issue and was taken to a local hospital.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Goulston is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

“He could have selected another alternative – go out to his vehicle, waits a little while and comes back to pick up his prescription,” Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher Delmonte said. “There’s probably a variety of choices other than that one.”